Family of jailed P Chidambaram on Monday questioned government why no officer arrested in INX Media case. They also accused the government of being selective while arresting the former finance minister.

Family of jailed Congress leader P Chidambaram has said that the officers who processed and recommended the INX Media case have not been arrested. They have questioned why the government has failed to arrest a single officer in the INX Media case. Chidambara has requested his family to tweet on his behalf. While criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Chidambaram said people asked him why only he had been arrested, but he had no answer. Chidambaram was taken to Delhi’s Tihar jail after a CBI court-ordered judicial custody for him for two weeks.

Congress leader will also have to spend his 75th birthday which falls on September 16 in jail. The leader tweeted: I have requested my family to tweet on my behalf the following. People have asked me ‘If the dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested? Only because you have put the last signature? I have no answer. In another tweet, he tweeted: No officer has done anything wrong. I do not want anyone to be arrested.

Congress has accused the BJP-led government of selective opposition persecution. Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi has expressed the hope for the Chidamabaram to get bail in the coming days.

I have requested my family to tweet on my behalf the following :- People have asked me 'If the dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested? Only because you have put the last signature?' I have no answer. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 9, 2019

The CBI court had accused Chidambaram of misusing his [position as finance minister during the UPA rule in 2007 by facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds in INX Media which is owned by his son Karti Chidamabaram.

No officer has done anything wrong. I do not want anyone to be arrested. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 9, 2019

Karti, who is said to have received kickbacks for his role in securing the foreign funds, was arrested in 2018 and later released after 23 days of questioning.

