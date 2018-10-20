Bodies of 4 members of a family were found from a home in Haryana's Faridabad. Bodies of 3 sisters and a brother were found hanging at their home in Surjakund, the district police said. The bodies were found 3-days after their deaths. The police have also recovered a suicide note from the spot which reflects the financial problems as the cause behind their deaths.

Bodies of 4 members of a family were found from a home in Haryana’s Faridabad. Bodies of 3 sisters and a brother were found hanging at their home in Surjakund, the district police said. The bodies were found 3-days after their deaths. The police have also recovered a suicide note from the spot which reflects the financial problems as the cause behind their deaths. Police have started an investigation into the matter. The family used to live in flat no. 13 of Surajkund’s Agarwal colony. The door of the flat was closed for 3-4 days and neighbours informed the police to report foul smell coming from the flat, a senior police officer said

A police team led by Station House Officer of a nearby police station then reached the spot and peeped through a window. Last month, a youth and a minor girl reportedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train on the Bhiwani-Hansi track near Jamalpur village. They were residents of Haryana’s Bhiwani district. In Haryana’s Nuh district, a minor girl committed suicide after abducted and raped by eight. The shocking incident took place earlier this year.

According to a report published in the year 2015, Haryana accounts for 2.4 % of the country suicides. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) record shows that over 3,000 Haryana residents committed suicide in 2014.

Meanwhile, India accounts for 17.8 % of the world’s population suicides. The country has witnessed a significant in its global share from 1990.

