Faridabad DCP Vikram Kapoor shoots himself: Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vikram Kapoor, has allegedly committed suicide at his residence by shooting himself, reports said on Wednesday. The incident took place at his residence in Police Lines, Sector 30, Faridabad at 6:00 am today. Kapoor shot himself with his service revolver.

The reason behind his suicide is not known yet and a probe into the case has been ordered, Faridabad Police Public Relation Officer Sube Singh said in a statement. The police have not recovered any suicide note from the crime spot.

Kapoor was the DCP of Faridabad’s New Industrial (NIT) Zone. He was set to retire in 2020.

More details awaited.

