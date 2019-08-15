Faridabad DCP suicide: Reports said the duo was threatening to implicate DCP Vikram Kapoor in a false case for the past fifteen days. An FIR has been registered against the SHO and the reporter.

Faridabad DCP Vikram Kapoor suicide: The Haryana Police have detained a Station House Officer (SHO) and a local reporter on the basis of a suicide note written by slain police officer Vikram Kapoor. In his suicide note, the Faridabad DCP had mentioned that Bhupani Police Station SHO Abdul Shahid and Majdoor Morcha reporter Satish Malik were blackmailing him. The duo was threatening to implicate him in a false case for the past fifteen days. An FIR has been registered against the SHO and the reporter and they have been booked for abetment of suicide. Two months ago, Majdoor Morcha had run several articles making certain accusations against the DCP Kapoor, the timesofindia.com reported.

Fifty-eight-year-old DCP Kapoor reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself at his residence at Police Lines in Sector 30, Faridabad at 6.00 am on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, when his wife and elder son were asleep. The police said Kapoor died on the spot after he put his service revolver’s barrel inside his mouth and pulled the trigger. Though Kapoor’s wife and son heard the gunshot and woke up from their sleep. But it took them 15 minutes to reach the crime spot. They found Kapoor’s body lying on the floor in a pool of blood with an exit wound on top of his head.

The family told the police that Kapoor, who doesn’t keep his service revolver with him all the time, had been carrying the weapon for the past 15 days or so. Before his tragic death, Kapoor had told his sister on Tuesday that he wouldn’t be able to visit her place (somewhere in Delhi) on occasion of Raksha Bandhan due to a departmental function on Independence Day. But he had assured her that he will send someone to collect the Rakhi from her place at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

DCP Kapoor was known for his cheerful and helpful police officer. He is survived by his wife and two sons. Kapoor’s one son lives with them, the other son lives in Panchkula. He was due to retire in 2020.

