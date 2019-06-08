Faridabad fire tragedy: The fire spread from the garment shop on the ground floor to the private convent school on the first floor where the lady teacher and her two children were living.

Three people including 2 children lost their lives in the fire that broke out at a convent school in Faridabad on Saturday.

Faridabad fire tragedy: At least three members of a family, including two children, lost their lives in the massive fire that broke out at a garment shop on the ground floor of a building at Dabua Colony in Faridabad on Saturday, reports said. The fire spread to the private convent school on the first floor where the lady teacher and her two children were living. The teacher and her children couldn’t come out of the first floor as they were severely injured and got suffocated due to dense smoke emitted from the garment shop.

The severely injured lady teacher and her two children were rushed to the nearest hospital where they succumbed to injuries. Locals, with the help of five fire tenders, tried to control the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings. A major tragedy was averted as summer vacations were on and no student was present in the school for any summer courses.

The reason behind the fire hasn’t been ascertained yet. However, initial reports say electrical short circuit or electrical overload could be the reason behind the fire.

The police said the situation was under control and they’ll ascertain the cause of the fire. More details awaited.

In another incident, a massive fire broke out at a chemical godown near Jagannath Ghat in Howrah (in West Bengal) early this morning.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App