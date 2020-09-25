Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday praised Opposition parties for cooperating with the chair but said they had "political compulsions" to boycott the proceedings of the Lower House. RS chairman suspended eight opposition MPs over their unruly conduct on Sunday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday praised Opposition parties for cooperating with the chair in the “extraordinary” monsoon session of Parliament but said they had “political compulsions” to boycott the proceedings of the Lower House. “Every time, I try that opposition should be included in the debate. They cooperated with chair throughout. But there were political compulsions to boycott the House proceedings,” he said.

Rajya Sabha chairman suspended eight opposition MPs over their unruly conduct on Sunday during the passage of two farm bills in the Upper House. Deputy Chairman Harivansh was in the Chair when the unprecedented ruckus took place. The opposition members were suspended on Monday. They resorted to boycott of proceedings of the House after the speech of Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday over their demands relating to agriculture bills and revocation of suspension of the MPs. Members from some opposition parties in Lok Sabha MPs also later boycotted the proceedings.

Despite the boycott, Birla held “chai par charcha” with the protesting parties. “I had ‘chai pe charcha’ but to no avail. They told me there are certain reasons (for a boycott),” the Speaker said. During the session, Birla was praised by members for maintaining a balance between treasury benches and opposition. The Speaker said that the proceedings of the Upper House are never discussed in the Lower House and efforts to do this was “unfortunate”.

“We should take care of the fact that parliamentary dignity is to be observed at all times,” he said. The monsoon session, held amid precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, started on September 14 and was adjourned sine die on September 23. It was scheduled to conclude on October 1. (ANI)