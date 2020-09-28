Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh held a sit-in protest on Monday against the Farm Laws passed by the Parliament. The much-debated bills have led to protests across the country by farmers and opposition parties.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Punjab) [India], September 28: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday held a sit-in protest against the farm laws, passed by the Parliament. He said that he would be going to the Supreme Court, agriculture was a state subject but farm bills had been passed without asking them. He called the move as unconstitutional.

The three farm bills passed by both the houses of the Parliament had recently received the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind. Before going for protest, the Chief Minister paid tribute to Bhagat Singh on the latter’s birth anniversary. Protests by farmers against the three farm Bills have been ongoing since the past few days in Punjab, Haryana, along with other states in the country.

The Bills that have now become Acts are — The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

We will be going to the Supreme Court. Agriculture is a state subject but farm bills have been passed without asking us. It is totally unconstitutional: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh pic.twitter.com/6L4qLW86sS — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

Earlier in the day, a tractor was set on fire near India Gate in Delhi by 15-20 unidentified people belonging to the Punjab Youth Congress. The workers had brought the tractor to the site on a truck. The group of people gathered at the spot raised slogans like “Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Amar rahe” (Long live Shaheed Bhagat Singh), and “Kisaan-Virodhi, Narendra Modi” (Anti-farmers, Narendra Modi).

These agriculture-related bills have led to nationwide protests by farmers and opposition parties as they allege, these bills will reduce the bargaining capacity of farmers and will end the Minimum Support Price regime.

