Farm distress: The agrarian distress has taken the centre stage in national politics ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls. But what has not changed is the plight of farmers. On December 17, the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government had delivered its poll promise to the farmers by waiving off loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

Farm distress: The agrarian distress has taken the centre stage in national politics ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls. But what has not changed is the plight of farmers. On Monday, a farmer who went to meet the newly appointed Collector in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh had tears in his eyes. When the collector was about to about to sit in her car outside her office, he broke down in tears and fall at her feet. The distressed farmer was seeking her intervention for installation of a new transformer in his village.

#WATCH Shivpuri(Madhya Pradesh): A farmer breaks down and falls to the feet of the newly appointed Collector Anugrah P seeking her intervention for installation of a new transformer in his village. The transformer was installed later. (28.12.18) pic.twitter.com/GPOe3ydnv4 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2018

Meanwhile, Shivpuri Upper Collector AK Chauhan said the farmer requested Collector for transformer connection on December 28. He said the collector ordered him to attend his request and take action. The scheme under which he requested for connection assures resolution within 6 months, but his problem was resolved in 3 months, on December 30, he further added.

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh continue to commit suicide, even after the Congress government announced a loan waiver. On December 17, the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government had delivered its poll promise to the farmers by waiving off loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

On the other hand, the Modi government has promised to double the farmers’ income by 2022. But what really requires is comprehensive policies for their welfare.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More