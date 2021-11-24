Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Wednesday informed that the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed the formalities to repeal three farm laws. Addressing the cabinet briefing today, Thakur said, “Today, the Union Cabinet led by PM completed formalities to repeal the three Farm Laws. During the upcoming session of the Parliament, it will be our priority to take back these three laws.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had earlier on Friday, announced that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws and bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month. The Prime Minister had also announced that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Farmers have been protesting against the government’s three farm laws since the Centre had passed the laws in 2020. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been listed for introduction and passage. It is among 26 new bills on the agenda of the government.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said that as many as 500 farmers will reach Delhi on 30 tractors on November 29. He further stated that other details regarding the same will be disclosed after a meeting scheduled to take place on November 26, which marks the first anniversary of the farmers’ protest against the three farm laws, the repeal of which was recently announced by the Centre earlier this month.

Speaking to ANI, Tikait said, “On November 29, 500 farmers will go to Delhi on 30 tractors. The details will be provided after a meeting on November 26, which will be marked as the first anniversary of our protest.” He further said, “We will withdraw our protest and will go home after the government accepts our demand for law on Minimum Support Price (MSP). We don’t have the intention to stay put at Delhi border till January 26. If the government accepts our demand on MSP and compensation for 750 farmers who died during the protest, then we will go back home.”

Regarding election campaigning against the BJP, the farmer leader said, “Campaigning in the election against BJP will be decided only after the Model Code of Conduct is in place. Now, the government is working, let them do it.”