Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday confirmed that a farmer leader from Punjab received a telephone call from the Central government, asking for five names from the SKM’s side to constitute a committee for discussing the Minimum Support Price issue.

However, the SKM, which is an umbrella body of 41 farmer unions, confirmed that they have received no written communication and no details are available so far about what this Committee is about, its mandate or terms of reference.

“In the absence of such details, it would be premature to comment on this issue,” the SKM said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Monday that farmers will not leave the protest sites unless a discussion is held on their demands including that for Minimum Support Price (MSP). He told reporters here that they will discuss other demands after President Ram Nath Kovind gives assent to the bill to repeal three farm laws.

The bill to repeal farm laws was passed by Parliament on Monday, the first day of winter session. Tikait said their demands include compensation to families of farmers who died during the protest against three farm laws and quashing of the cases against protesting farmers.

“The government wants that there should be no protests in the country but we will not leave the protest site before a discussion on MSP including other issues,” the BKU leader said. He said the passage of the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 is “a tribute to 750 farmers who lost their lives during the agitation”.