Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday come out in support of farmers and lashed out at the Narendra Modi government. CM Kejriwal asked that why farmers are not being allowed to enter Delhi? While Akhilesh Yadav said that this Government has not fulfilled the promises it made to farmers.

As the Kisan protest turns violent, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal comes out all guns blazing at the Narendra Modi government and askes why farmers are not being allowed to enter the national capital and protest. Talking to the reporters, Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal said, “The farmers should be allowed to enter Delhi. Why are they not being allowed to enter Delhi? This is wrong. We are with the farmers.”

CPIM MP Sitaram Yechury called PM Narendra Modi an anti-farmer leader. CPIM leader said, ”It reconfirms the fact that Modi government is anti-farmers. Instead of providing relief to farmers they are exasperating the crisis further forcing farmers to be under debt burden and distress suicides. We haven’t seen such an agrarian distress in India since independence.

Joining the chorus, former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the Centre saying Prime Minister has not fulfilled the promises he made to farmers. The news agency ANI quoted Akhilesh Yadav saying, “This Government has not fulfilled the promises it made to farmers, so it is all but natural that farmers would protest. It is unfortunate and we fully support the farmers.”

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Modi government has shown that there is no difference from the pre-independence British government in India. The British government then used to exploit the farmers and today Modi government is firing tear gas shells at farmers.

