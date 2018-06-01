Farmers across the country begin 10- day protest on Friday, June 1, in demand to implement Swaminathan Commission report and wave off farm loans. The protest will take place from June 1 to 10 and farm products like vegetables, fruits and milk supply could be affected. The farmers are protesting under the banner of Rashtriya Kisan Maha Sangh (RKMS) across the country.

Farmers across 8 states of the country including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, and Chattisghar on Friday, June 1, started a 10-day protest. The farmers are demanding minimum income guarantee scheme, implementation of Swaminathan Commission report and to wave off farm loans. As per reports, the strike will affect the city areas and supply of Milk, vegetables, fruits and other farm products could be affected. The farmers are protesting under the banner of Rashtriya Kisan Maha Sangh (RKMS) in many parts of the country.

“Farmers from Northern and Central India will not supply vegetables, fruits, milk and other crops from June 1 till June 10. We will not go to cities to supply the products. Farmers are on 10-day strike,” said Balbir Singh Rajewal, President, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU).

Punjab: Farmers spill milk on the road during their 10 days 'Kisan Avkash' protest, in Ludhiana's Samrala (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/rh7Fp5uVnl — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2018

Punjab: Farmers in Faridkot thold back supplies like vegetable, fruits and milk from being supplied to cities, demanding farmer loan waiver and implementation of Swaminathan commission (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/P4Zl0Y8lX1 — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2018

As per reports, around 100 farmer organisations have joined the protest under Rashtriya Kisan Maha Sangh banner.

“The administrative authorities have made us sign bonds so that we don’t get violent. Police officials are also being trained to fire tear gas shells. There is extra enforcement being brought in. Is preparation for some kind of war? We are just ordinary farmers demanding our needs,” said a farmer from Madhya Pradesh.

Farmers in Bhopal say, 'This feels like a normal day, we are not facing any problem. We don't want any type of agitation & we are not even a part of it. This is a conspiracy of the political parties'. pic.twitter.com/BPDW82M7kj — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2018

The local authorities have deployed police to prevent any mishappening and have also installed CCTV camera on roads to keep a close eye on the ground situation. Administration has also made arrangements outside milk plants so that regular services are not disrupted.

Punjab: Farmers in Faridkot throw their produce and hold back supplies like vegetable, fruits and milk from being supplied to cities, demanding farmer loan waiver and implementation of Swaminathan commission (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/fefveQLHqo — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2018

Another protester from Punjab, said, “Farmers in Punjab have been distressed for a long time now. We have decided to stop supply of produce to the markets. This will create an automatic panic in the food market and the government has to listen to us. We have strictly asked all farmers to not waste their produce by throwing it on streets. This is being done just to portray our importance to the outside world which has neglected our existence.”

