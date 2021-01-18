As the farmers' protests enter day 54, the Supreme Court, in today's session, left the decision of giving the protesting farmers an entry into Delhi for conducting a tractor rally on Republic Day in the hands of Delhi police as a matter of law and order. The next hearing on the matter will take place on January 20th.

In today’s session, the Supreme Court left the decision of giving the protesting farmers an entry into Delhi in the hands of Delhi police. “The question of entering into Delhi is a law and order matter and will be determined by the police”, said the court. This came in response to the application filed by the centre through Delhi police, seeking a ban on the entry of farmers who are planning to hold a tractor rally on January 26th. The next hearing on the matter will take place on January 20th.

The application filed by Delhi police had stated that any proposed rally to disrupt the Republic Day celebrations would become the cause of national embarrassment and bring disrepute to the nation. In line with this, it urged the court to stop any form of rally including those executed through tractors and trollies from taking place in the National Capital.

The farmers’ Union on Sunday had announced that the tractor rally would still go on. On being asked whether they will be seeking the permission of Delhi police, the leaders of ‘Samyukta Kisan Morcha’ stated that there was no need to do so as the protests would be peaceful and in no way cause a disturbance to the Republic Day celebrations taking place at Rajpath. The tractor march will be taking place on the 50 km stretch of Capital’s outer ring road.

The Supreme Court had last week announced a stay on the three farm laws passed by the centre while forming a committee to report on the matter within two months. On being dissatisfied with the way negotiations were taking place, the farmers had proposed to hold a tractor rally on Republic Day to showcase their dissent towards the laws that they believe would leave them at the mercy of corporates.

