In a bid to end 2021 on a prosperous note and end the long-drawn contention over new farm laws, the Centre on Monday has called for a fresh round of talks with farmer unions on December 30. As the protests enter day 34, the government has urged the union leaders to find a logical solution with an open mind, as it maintains that there will be no changes in the farm sector laws.

While thousands of farmers continue to display their dissatisfaction over new farm laws at Singhu border and the outskirts of Delhi-NCR, reports coming in from Maharashtra suggest that the farmers in the state have hiked up the prices of agricultural produces like strawberries, way and beyond MSP; thereby causing inconvenience and trouble for the common man.

In another development, Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh has alleged that over 1,500 mobile towers have been vandalised during the farmers’ stir. Toughening his stance over the matter, he said that he would not let Punjab plunge into anarchy and let anyone take law into his or her hands.

Directing the police to take strict action against the concerned parties, he further added that the farmers’ agitation has been successful and has garnered the support of people across all the sections of the society due to its peaceful nature. Henceforth, the use of violence would not only alienate the protestors from the masses but also prove to be detrimental to the interests of farming community.

