The farmers have called for a nation-wide protest today and are going on a hunger strike. As the protest is intensifying, many of the Government ministers claim that the genuine farmers' protests have been hijacked by "Khalistani elements", "Anti-national" as well as "Leftist and Maoist" groups.

As farmer protests intensify, there have been a lot of theories and statements made by Government ministers which claim that the genuine farmers’ protests have been hijacked by “Khalistani elements” and “Leftist and Maoist” groups.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, pointed out the presence of “anti-national” elements and has asserted that strict action will be taken against those attempting to hijack the ongoing agitation. The Law Minister was referring to the incident on Thursday where protestors at the Tikri Border demanded the release of Delhi Riots accused Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam along with Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj and others.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar also asked protesting farmers to be vigilant against the misuse of their platform by the “anti-social” as well as the “Leftist and Maoist” elements conspiring to spoil the atmosphere.

“Some middlemen, commission agents and political leaders are running this movement. Those with vested interests start such movements in the country. The farm laws are in favour of the farmers” said BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh CM Shanta Kumar on farmers’ protest.

Also read: MK Stalin takes a jibe at Rajinikanth’s ‘spiritual politics’ promise; MHA summons WB chief secretary & DGP after attack on Nadda’s convoy

The farmers’ protests have now entered Day 19 and according to the announcement made a few days ago, leaders of agitating farmer unions said that farmers across the country will hold sit-in protests. They will hold a one-day hunger strike today from 8am to 5pm, and protests will be held in all district headquarters to press their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday said that Ghazipur, Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh border points have been closed for traffic movement today due to farmers’ protest. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a one-day fast in support of the farmers’ ongoing agitation today. He also urged his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers, supporters as well as the people of the country to join the protests.

Also read: China bails out debt-ridden Pakistan, sanctions $1.5 billion loan for Saudi Arabia debt