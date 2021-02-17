Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief minister J.P Nadda held discussions with party leaders from Rajsthan, Western UP, and Haryana to reach a settlement and end the stalemate over Farm laws.

On Tuesday, the BJP top brass initiated a discussion with party leaders over farm bills as the agitation spread across the jat belts. Union home minister Amit Shah along with Party’s chief minister JP Nadda met and consulted the farm bills with many MLA’s, MP’s, and district leaders in view of recent protests and agitations by farm leaders.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Balyan, minister of state for agriculture who hails from the Jat community himself were also present in the meeting. As per the sources, Home Minister Amit Shah asked party leaders to conduct campaigns that elaborate the benefits of the three farm laws.

Senior leaders of the party have underlined that disaffection and alienation from the jat community could prove to affect the 40 LS seats in the region and hence it has to be ensured by the party that the protests don’t intensify. The leaders reportedly asserted that ‘the professional agitators of the left’ are spreading and helping to orchestrate these protests shall be countered. Local leaders have been asked to stay in contact with the Khap leaders and all the BJP units of the region to construct strategies to ensure that the protests don’t spread any further.

Also read: US Capitol riots’ probe intensifies, US speaker Nancy Pelosi announces ‘9/11-type commission’ to probe attack

Also read: Assam is the Springboard of India’s ‘Act East’ Policy, says EAM S. Jaishankar

While the farm protests have entered the third month of its agitation, a senior minister of BJP stated that the government is always ready to hold talks and the other side should come up with their respective concerns.

Also read: CJI SA Bobde raises concerns on Facebook, WhatsApp privacy; NIC launches WhatsApp alternative Sandes