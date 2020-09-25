Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said farmers do not have any faith in Narendra Modi's government. Gandhi said that after speaking to the farmers it is much clear and he also posted a video of his interactions with farmers.

Claiming that the entire country is opposing the newly passed agriculture bills, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said farmers do not have any faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government. “After speaking to the farmers, this much is clear that they don’t have any faith in the Modi government. Our voices are with that of our farmer brothers. Today, the whole country opposes these agriculture bills,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress leader also posted a video of his interactions with farmers, who were heard claiming that these laws are against the farmers across the country. “This Bill will neither benefit the public nor the farmers. It will only benefit the corporations,” one of the farmers was heard saying. Other farmers sought to mandate the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

This comes amid protests by Opposition parties, farmers and other organisations against the agriculture Bills, which were recently passed by both Houses of the Parliament. The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by Parliament recently by voice vote despite objection from the Opposition parties.

Rajya Sabha chairman suspended eight opposition MPs over their unruly conduct on Sunday during the passage of two farm bills in the Upper House. Deputy Chairman Harivansh was in the Chair when the unprecedented ruckus took place. The opposition members were suspended on Monday. They resorted to boycotting of proceedings of the House after the speech of Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday over their demands relating to agriculture bills and revocation of suspension of the MPs. According to the Centre, these Bills will help small and marginal farms by allowing them to sell produce outside mandis and sign agreements with large agri-business firms and will do away with stock-holding limits on key commodities. (ANI)