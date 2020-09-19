In Amritsar, farmers held a protest demonstration against the Centre over the recent agricultural bills. The protesting farmers burned an effigy of the government and the demonstration also led to a traffic jam.

Speaking to ANI, a leader of the farmers, Gurbachan Singh Chabba said, “We are protesting and have burned the effigy of the government. If these bills, which are against the farmers of Punjab, are passed in the Parliament then the farmers will be destroyed and the Mandi system as well.”

“These bills are anti-farmer and should not be passed in the Rajya Sabha. The bills are for enabling loot by big corporates and companies. We are protesting against this,” he further said. Gurlal Singh, a farmer, said, “The decisions of the government have been against the people be it note ban, GST and now farm ordinances.”

The Lower House passed the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. It has already passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

Lauding the passage of three agriculture reform Bills in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it will help farmers and the farm sector to get rid of middlemen and other bottlenecks.

The Prime Minister also slammed the Opposition for allegedly misleading the farmers and assured the farming community that minimum support price (MSP) and government procurement of their produce will continue along with several other options for them. These bills will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

