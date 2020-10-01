Telangana CM Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made it clear that when it comes to protecting the interests of Agriculture and farmers’ in Telangana State, the CM would not mind even to fight with God.

Telangana CM Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made it amply clear that when it comes to protect the interests of Agriculture and farmers’ in Telangana State, he would not mind even to fight with God. The CM pointed out that the Telangana Statehood movement was interlinked with the water issue and the farmer in Telangana stood first among others in getting the high yields, the Telangana State had become Granary of the country and there was a festive atmosphere in the agriculture sector.

He said by strengthening the irrigation sector, tapping the river water, efforts are on to turn arid fields in Telangana state into fertile lands. Against this background, the rightful share of every drop of water from Godavari and Krishna rivers would be utilised optimally and without fail. In this direction, the CM has instructed the officials to put forth powerful arguments supported by all the required Data before the Apex Council meeting on Oct 6.

The CM has finalised, the strategy to be adopted at the forthcoming Apex Council meeting, at a high-level review meeting held here on Thursday with officials from the Water Resources Department. In the review meeting, State Planning Commission Vice Chairman Sri B Vinod Kumar, MLAs Sri Abraham, Sri Surender, Government’s Chief Advisor Sri Rajiv Sharma, CMO officials Sri Narsing Rao, Sri Bhoopal Reddy, Advisor (Irrigation) Sri SK Joshi, Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Sri Rajat Kumar, E-in-Cs Sri Muralidhar Rao, Sri B Nagender Rao, Sri Hariram, CEs Sri Narsimha, Sri Shankar, OSD Sri Sridhar Deshpande and others participated.

