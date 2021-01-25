Heavy security is deployed all over the capital ahead of the massive Kisan rally to take place in Delhi where thousands of farmers from all over India will stage a gigantic tractor parade in protest of the three farm laws. The rally will be held from Delhi's four border points: Chilla, Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

Heavy security is deployed all over the capital ahead of the massive Kisan rally to take place in Delhi where thousands of farmers from all over India will stage a gigantic tractor parade in protest of the three farm laws that would do away with minimum price support for farmers The farmers’ union so far has rejected the government’s proposal to defer the farm laws for 18 months and established that they will not settle for anything other than the repeal of the laws. Delhi Police, however, has issued a series of restrictions, saying permission was given only to show respect for the farmers’ demand. Delhi Police on Sunday evening declared that the tractor rally will begin after the day’s traditional big parade on Rajpath.

In view of security and traffic arrangements for Republic Day and the proposed tractor rally, commuters will face traffic disruptions on the National Highway between Karnal to Delhi and Rohtak to Delhi from January 25 to January 27, said Haryana police. Traffic on KMP-KGP Expressway will also be impacted and interchanges at Kundli, Assaudha, and Badli will not be accessible to traffic movement on these dates. Therefore, all commuters are being advised not to use these routes on these dates, to avoid any inconvenience.

The rally will be held from Delhi’s four border points: Chilla, Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur and adequate security will be provided to it. While the government had opposed the rally to be held on the same day as the country’s Republic Day, the Supreme Court had earlier upheld the farmers’ constitutional right to hold a ‘peaceful protest’. The farmers are protesting against the three farm laws. Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra from the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said “We feel that the kind of permission granted to us for tractor rally is not right. We wanted to go to the old Ring Road but we were given conditional permission & assigned the portion that comes largely under Haryana”

Earlier in the morning farmers were heading towards Kanjhawala Chowk-Auchandi border-KMP-GT road junction. A temporary wall has been seen erected to seal the Karnal bypass to stop the entry of vehicles into the national capital. Meanwhile, farmers’ tractors with tricolor are set to take out rallies in protest against the Centre’s farm laws from the Chilla border on Delhi-Noida Link road.

Farmers from western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh are expected to join the tractor rally in the national capital. Meanwhile, farmers from Maharashtra have gathered in Mumbai’s Azad Maidan to register their protests and support the Punjab farmers.

#WATCH Farmers tractor rally in protest against the Centre's farm laws gets underway at Tikri border Tractor rally route: Tikri border-Nangloi-Baprola Village-Najafgarh-Jharoda border-Rohtak bypass-Asoda toll plaza#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/yTr2gaHY7w — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021