Framers across the state have profusely thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for transferring YSR Rythu Bharosa amount on time and narrated how the present government and the earlier Dr. YS Rajsekhar Reddy government had shown deep concern for the farming community. During the video conference on the occasion of transferring the Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan amount here on Friday, farmers of all the 13 districts thanked the CM for giving the investment incentive under unencumbered mode which would be very helpful for the purchase of seeds and other inputs during the pre-sowing and sowing operations.

After Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy, it was only the present government headed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that has been showing concern towards farmers on all fronts and has been transferring the money directly into the bank accounts bringing in transparency. Even tenant farmers are being given the Rythu Bharosa -PM Kisan amount which is a revolutionary step as it had never happened before and this has been benefiting SCs, STs, BCs, and Minorities to a great extent. This could have been possible only by making amendments in the relevant Act and tenant farmers along with those cultivating endowment, assigned and forest lands are also availing the benefit.

Two farmers have become very emotional while interacting with the Chief Minister and narrating the benefits they have been ploughing. One farmer from Prakasam district who thanked the Chief Minister for buying the product even in the times of corona had said that he hails from the tip of the tail end region and a small tank needs to be developed to get a permanent water source.

Also Read: COVID-19 lockdown: Dharmendra Pradhan lashes out at Congress, says it should be sensitive towards migrant labourers

The chief minister took details and asked the officials to work out the request made by the farmer and how the tank can be improved and brought to use. Another farmer while speaking about Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy and his pro-farmer policies went emotional and narrated the benefits during his term with tears rolling down which was a moving scene.

One tribal farmer Saraswati said that the NREGS should be extended to agricultural work as well. The Chief Minister said that the scheme is that of the Centre and it has laid down guidelines under which agriculture work does not come under its purview.

We have been asking the Centre about it and it is for them to make a decision, the Chief Minister said. When the turn of Visakhapatnam came, the Chief Minister lost no time in asking the Collector about the enumeration work for releasing the payment. The Collector said that the work is going on and will completed in a day. He inquired about the situation there and the amenities being provided for the people in the affected areas. The farmers were very vocal and had said all the benefits they have been receiving under various schemes. Amma Vodi scheme was prominently mentioned by the farmers and appreciated the initiatives fo the Chief Minister for the welfare of the farmers. The Chief Minister wished all the ministers and public representatives present during the conference.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App