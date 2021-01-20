Famer Protests: The farmers have remained stoic regarding their demands of revoking the farm bills. Although, the government has stated that a solution can only be reached without repealing the farm laws. The tenth attempt at negotiations between the Central government and leaders of the farmers' protests is set to take place today i.e. January 20.

The tenth attempt at negotiations between the Central government and leaders of the farmers’ protests is set to take place today i.e. January 20. The general hope is for some consensus to be reached so the protests can come to an end. However, given recent history, it seems quite far fetched. The Supreme Court will also be hearing the farmers’ appeals just a few hours before the meeting between the Centre and the farmers.

CJI Justice SA Bobde has asked the centre to withdraw its plea regarding seeking an injunction in tractor rally by farmers on Republic day. Supreme Court also asked Advocate Prashant Bhushan to talk to the farmers for an amicable solution and has asked the farmers to cooperate with the committee appointed by the top court.

Scores of people, mostly from Punjab, have remained for nearly two months at Delhi border checkpoints. Although, they take no steps towards blockading the city. They demand that the recently passed farm laws be repealed. The farmers have remained stoic regarding their demands of revoking the farm bills. Although, the government has stated that a solution can only be reached without repealing the farm laws.

A commission was set up by the Supreme Court to discuss the differing views of State governments, farmers’ unions and organisations. The commission has already drawn plans for its work and it is estimated to take two months before presenting its findings.

The commission was asked whether it was established no such surveys weregeld before the bills being passed in Parliament. Member of the commission Pramod Kumar Joshi seemingly evaded the question by saying that they are merely following the decree of the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, at the Singhu Border on the outskirts of Delhi, the police suggested that the farmers would be better off holding their Republic Day tractor parade on the Peripheral Expressways and abstain from entering the city itself.

