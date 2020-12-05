Farmers' Protest LIVE: Ahead of the fifth round of talks with the government on Saturday, Farmer leaders and unions decided to intensify their agitation against the farm laws calling for 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8. They are stating that they were not satisfied with the amendments being proposed by the government.

The protest has been intensifying and almost shook the National Capital as the government has talked of some amendments to farm laws while farmer leaders continued to press for their demand for the repeal of the laws. Thousands of protesters gathered around Delhi-borders are insistent on the recently passed new farm laws being repealed.

All the talks between the stakeholders and govt have failed to yield any conclusion so far. The farmers rejected the government’s suggestion so far. The farmers are protesting against The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said that the central government is constantly trying to hold conversations with farmers to resolve their issues.