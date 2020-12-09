In a major development, the round 6 of talks which was scheduled to be held today stood cancelled and govt will draft a proposal before them for deliberations. The farmers' unions alleged that govt is discussing the same issues, but is not ready to take back the farm laws.

Demanding total recall of the three laws, several farmer unions had decided to intensify their agitation against the farm laws calling for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday. Farmers called this Pan-India bandh stating that they were not satisfied with amendments to the agricultural legislation being proposed by the government. Farmers protests have entered the 14th day on Wednesday with demonstrations continuing on Delhi’s Burari Sant Nirankari Samagam ground.

Few leaders of farmer unions held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Shah’s residence, over their demands regarding the three agricultural laws. After the meeting, All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah had told the media that the meeting with the Centre, which was scheduled to take place today, stood cancelled and they will get a proposal from the government on which they will deliberate.

The government and farmer unions have held five rounds of talks so far. Several rounds of talks between farmers and the central government remained inconclusive and failed to yield any common grounds. Opposition parties have roped in their support for the call of Bharat Bandh and farmers demands.