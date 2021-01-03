What is being called the “Largest protest in Human history” enters Day 39 today. Amidst heavy rain and biting cold the farmers continue to protest at Singhu and Tikri borders in a colossal number.

The three Farm Bills passed by the Centre Government last year in lockdown have been a topic of debate and contention across the country. The bills have witnessed vehement protests not only nationally but from abroad as well. What is being called the “Largest protest in Human history” enters Day 39 today. Amidst heavy rain and biting cold the farmers continue to protest at Singhu and Tikri borders in a colossal number.

Addressing the media, Kisan Morcha Sangathan claimed that in the talks with Centre they proved that the laws are not helping farmers and that the Govt.’s promise about 1 nation, 1 market is false. The leader of the Sangathan said that the agriculture being number 14 on the list is a state matter these laws should be under state and not the Centre.

Adding to that the Sangathan said, “The government wants corporatization of agriculture and we won’t let that happen, we will continue to protest until the laws are not taken back. We were peaceful, we are peaceful and we will be peaceful.” Supreme Court hearing on the three Farm Laws passed by the Centre is also scheduled for 5th January. If the talks fail and the Supreme Court’s decision is not in the farmer’s favor, a “tractor march” will be held from Singhu Border by the farmer organizations.

Also Read: India’s 1st Covid-19 vaccines LIVE Update: PM Modi congratulates nation; DGCI gives nod to Covishield and Covaxin for emergency use

Also Read: Farmers vs Centre continues: Next meet on Jan 4, unions to up the ante if deadlock continues

The farmers have announced that they will intensify the protest across the country and will hold “Tractor Kisaan Parade” in state and district headquarters on 26th January to pressurize the ruling party