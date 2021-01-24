Farmers’ protest enters Day 61: Unions plan 100 km tractor rally on Republic Day

- Advertisement -

Farmers’ protest enters day 61 today and farmers continue to protest at Delhi borders amidst the biting cold. In order to intensify their demand for the repeal of three farm laws, farmer unions have organized a 100 Km tractor rally on Republic day.

The farmer unions claim that the rally has been allowed in principle with modifications in the route and under the condition that it can only start after the official parade at the Rajpath has concluded. The procession will not be allowed to stop anywhere to address the gathering. The farmers will be entering Delhi from all three borders- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur where thousands of farmers have been protesting from the last two months. The farmers have rejected the government’s proposal to stay the laws for 18 months and have established that they seek the repeal of the laws and a guarantee on MSP and will intensify their protest if the demands are not met.

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said that barricades put up at Delhi border points, will be removed on January 26. While addressing the media Yadav said, “Farmers will take out ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ on January 26. Barricades will be opened and we will enter Delhi. We (farmers and Delhi Police) have reached an agreement on the route, final details are to be worked out tonight,” .

However, official police confirmation on the matter is yet to come. Until now the police has only said that the official route is yet to be chalked out by the farmers and when the route will be handed to the police in writing, then the officials will take a decision. The details on the security arrangements and the medical assistance will be finalized and released only after all the details of the rally including the number of tractors, route and the number of participants have been given to the police.