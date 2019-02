The 7-day protest will be beginning today as farmers from all across the country representing different states and organisations gear up for to head to Mumbai

Farmers protest to begin in the Nashik region of Maharashtra today. This will be another massive farmers’ rally since March last year. Tribals, landless agriculturalists and small farmers have gathered from places like Peint, Trimbakeshwar, Kalwan, Palghar and other areas in Nashik for the March. The farmers’ contingent will head towards Mumbai and according to police estimates over 7500 farmers have reached Nashik.

