FARMERS PROTESTS UPDATE: Amid protests, the heat against the three newly Farm Bills have intensified in the national capital as various farmer leaders submitted a letter to the central government demanding a special parliament session to repeal farm laws. Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said that the central government is constantly trying to hold conversations with farmers to resolve their issues.

All the talks between the stakeholders and govt have failed to yield any conclusion so far. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh met Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah to discuss the Farmer protests. The farmers rejected the government’s suggestion so far. After another round of discussions on Thursday, representatives of government and farmers agreed to meet again on Saturday.

On Friday morning, food was being prepared at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) where farmers are protesting against the new farm laws. One agitated farmer told the media that it took seven months for the government to listen to their concerns regarding the laws and to see flaws in it.

Delhi Traffic Police has closed the Gazipur border (Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border) on NH-24 for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers’ protests. The farmers are protesting against The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.