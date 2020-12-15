PM Narendra Modi is set to meet farmers in Gujrat as the protest at Delhi borders intensify. Protesting farmers to hold a meeting today and announce their further course of action, while the Government hopes to start a dialogue with them soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet members of the farming community, including Sikh cultivators in Gujarat, during a visit to Kutch district. Meanwhile, the farmers group will hold a crucial meeting at 1 pm today and will later address a press conference where they will discuss their further course of action. The farmers’ protest has continued into Day 20 at the Singhu and Tikri Border of Delhi. The protest has been growing day by day as farmers have been arriving from Haryana, MP, UP and other parts of the country to join it.

Rapid Action Force and additional police personnel have been deployed at Singhu border. With the number of protesters at Delhi’s borders growing daily, senior officers in Haryana Police said the borders can’t take more people as “the situation is increasingly turning unsustainable”.

There are more than 60,000 people protesting against the new farm laws by the Centre, and the number is likely to increase.

Agricultural Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar told reporters in Delhi that the government was engaged in efforts to restart negotiations that broke down after five rounds last week, “When a date is fixed, we will let you know,” he said. “Our efforts to restart talks are on. Talks will happen. We are always open to discussions to solve farmers’ issues,” said Tomar. Yogendra Yadav, a senior leader of the agitation said, “Withdrawal of three laws is necessary but not sufficient”, implying that farmers also want legal guarantee of support prices (MSP).

