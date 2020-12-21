The protests are still on-going as farmers have announced a hunger strike today, even as the Centre has appealed them to fix the date for another round of talks. The farmers payed tribute to those who passed away on 'Shahidi Day' and have set up 'Neki-ki-divar' to take care of the protestor's needs in the bitter cold.

As farmers’ protest against Centre’s three farm laws enters the 26th day at Singhu border, farmer unions announced a day-long relay hunger strike to happen today at all protest sites to press for the repeal of the Centre’s new agri laws. This announcement was made even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is likely to hold talks with the protesting groups at their convenience to discuss their demands so that the ongoing agitation could end at the earliest.

Farmers at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) have observed ‘Shahidi Diwas’ yesterday. “We will observe Shahidi Divas today and pay tribute to those who lost their lives during this movement,” Mange Ram Tyagi, Chief Secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union said. More than 20 protestors have died since the agitation started and Congress, yesterday, questioned the “silence” of Prime Minister Modi on the on-going protests and asked why he had not yet condoled the demise of the protesters. Uttarakhand’s former CM Harish Rawat also joined the protests yesterday.

Farmers at Ghazipur border have set up ‘Neki ki divar’ for protesters yesterday. “We have set up a ‘neki ki divar’ today. The idea is to ensure all our farmer brothers and sisters are well equipped to be a part of the protest and keep themselves warm in Delhi’s harsh weather,” Survinder Kisan, one of the protesters at Ghazipur border, said. There will be two kiosks attached to the wall where people can donate what they wish and farmers can write their needs on wall.

The Delhi-Meerut highway has been partially blocked amid allegations that farmers from other states are not being allowed to join protests near Delhi borders. The protests will also halt highway toll collection in Haryana from December 25-27. Traffic on the Jaipur-Delhi highway has been affected on the 9th day due to protests.

BJP’s National general secretary Arun Singh said on Sunday that majority of farmers in the country support Prime Minister Modi and the legislations. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has said, “Modi govt is doing its best to bring about emerging technologies in agriculture by upgrading the National e-Governance Project for Agriculture”(NeGPA). UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that his government is committed to bringing prosperity in farmers” lives because their affluence would ensure the country’s progress. He then went on to blame the opposition for fuelling the protests and misleading the farmers.

The farm unions on Saturday wrote a joint ‘open’ letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar saying it’s the farmers’ protest that compelled the opposition political parties to change their stand and not the other way round.

BKS has also urged people to skip a meal on December 23 since Kisan Diwas is celebrated on that day.

