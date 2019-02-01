Delhi-Noida routes are likely to witness excessive traffic due to proposed farmer'rally that took place in Friday after 2 pm, media reports said. In order to avoid inconvenience and chaos, the Noida Traffic Police reportedly said the commuters are advised to use other directions to travel between Noida and Delhi.

Commuters may face difficulty today in Delhi and Noida, as the roads between the two are likely to witness traffic due to a proposed farmers rally on Friday, February 1, media reports said. In order to avoid inconvenience and chaos, the Noida Traffic Police reportedly said the commuters are advised to use other directions to travel between Noida and Delhi via Mayur Vihar and Kalindi Kunj.

Media reports said the Delhi traffic department has also cautioned commuters from using the Delhi and Noida route (DND), which is likely to witness traffic after 2:00 pm on Friday due to farmers’ demonstration. The rally comes amid the presentation of interim Budget, the last Budget of the Narendra Modi-led government.

With just a few days left for the crucial Lok Sabha elections, due in May 2019, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced big takeaways for small and marginal farmers. He announced an annual direct amount of Rs 6,000 for farmers who owe land less than two hectares.

The announcement came a day after the leading daily Business standard published a report based on The National Sample Survey Office’s data that showed unemployment was at a spike in 2017-18 at a rate of 6.1%. It said that overall joblessness was at a 45-year-high, as youths between 15 to 29 years of age group faced unemployment.

Responding to the latest development, CEO NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant rubbished the report, by saying this was not the final one and is still under process. He also said that NSSO report was just a draft and was not approved by the Central government.

