After the concerned authorities failed to stop the main accused in government-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, from fleeing the country with public’s Rs 13,000 crore, the agitated farmers seem to have taken the matter into their hands altogether. After it was found that the PNB scam accused had acquired the land at throwaway prices in Maharashtra, farmers had reportedly reclaimed acres of land in Ahmednagar district. Reports suggest that hundreds of framers barged onto the land owned by Nirav Modi and ‘reclaimed’ around 250 acres of land.

As per a report by PTI, the land which is reclaimed by the farmers was among the set of properties attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as a probe against Nirav Modi who fled the country. While protesting against Nirav Modi who is under the radar of several investigative agencies, the farmers were also seen carrying a banner of local farmers’ organisation — Kaali Aayi Mukti Sangram. Talking to the news agency, protesting farmer said that the ‘reclaimed’ land was bought by Nirav Modi’s company in 2013. The farmers were paid between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 per acre through the prevailing market rate was Rs 2 lakh per acre.

The farmers also fired cannons at the financial system of the nation. The farmers alleged that there were flaws in the banking system as farmers had to struggle to get loans while defaulters like Modi and Mallya were easily given the loans.

