The government has erected walls and planted spikes at all the protest borders to ward off farmer protestors from entering Delhi. Internet services have been suspended at the borders and a few parts of Haryana to ensure law and order. The Rajya Sabha session was also adjourned today due to the protesting Opposition leaders.

Since the beginning of the farmers’ agitation at Tikri, protesters have been on the Haryana side of the border, separated from Delhi by several rows of metal barricades. However, the violent events of January 26 and its tense wake, the Delhi side of the border has become increasingly fortified. On Monday morning, an addition to Delhi’s border with Haryana at Tikri was made.

It now has more than 2,000 iron nails which were embedded in rows across the breadth of Rohtak Road on the Delhi side of the border. These nails are positioned to puncture the tyres of vehicles coming in from the Haryana side. As seen yesterday, there are several layers of security- two heavy layers of metal barricading, a layer of large stone boulders, followed by the layer of nails, and a layer of concrete barricades. A few metres ahead of that was another layer of stone boulders, followed by yet another layer of concrete barricades after a few metres.

Singhu and Ghazipur protest sites are also heavily fortified by police, with steel coils and cement barriers, as more and more people continue to join the stir. The protesting farmers said that the “war-like” preparations were an attempt to scare protesters away and turn locals against them. A similar set of nails like at Tikri were also installed at Ghazipur border by Monday evening.

Internet services have been resumed in various parts of Haryana but the services will continue to be banned in seven other districts – Jhajjar, Sonipat, Kaithal, Rohtak, Panipat, Jind and Charkhi Dadri. In an order released yesterday evening, the state home department said the ban is continuing in the seven districts in view of law and order issues.

The Rajya Sabha session today has been adjourned till 12:30, as the Opposition leaders voiced out their opinions on the farmers’ protest it led to creating a ruckus due to which the session was adjourned. After Muzaffarnagar, Mathura and Baghpat, another kisan mahapanchayat was organized in Bijnor on Monday. Attended by over 15,000 farmers from western Uttar Pradesh, the gathering was also addressed by farm leaders from Karnataka and Maharashtra who emphasized that the protests were not confined to North India.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, Bhartiya Kisan Union announced that the protesting farmers are planning to hold a country-wide agitation on February 6, where they will block roads between noon and 3 pm.

