Leaders of Farmers Unions like Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Bhartiya Kisan Union and Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan have condemned the violence in Delhi-NCR on Republic Day and distanced themselves from the protest.

As Delhi Police issues summons to individuals behind Red Fort Siege and the violence that took place at ITO and various parts of Delhi-NCR, the leaders of farmer unions, especially Sikh elders, have disassociated themselves from what transpired. In the wake of the violence, farmer bodies like Samyukta Kisan Morcha have condemned those who indulged in violence and alleged that some anti-social elements had infiltrated a rather peaceful movement.

Followed by which, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) and Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan (RKMS) also announced their withdrawal from the protests with immediate effect, stating that the format of this protest is unacceptable to them.

Speaking to the reporters, VM Singh said that they are discontinuing from the agitation but their fight for farmers right will continue. He further added that he has nothing to do with the protest led and represented by Rakesh Tikait. BKU President Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, on the other hand, stated that he is deeply pained to see the violence in Delhi and he is too withdrawing from the protest.

Post R’Day Tractor Rally parade, Delhi Police registered about 25 FIRs, detained 50 and arrested about 50 people. The names of Rakesh Tiktait, Yogendra Yadav and Deep Sidhu have also been included in the FIR. In a press conference held in the National Capital on Thursday, Delhi Police Commissioner S.N Shrivastava said that they wanted the rally to conclude peacefully. The violence happened because the terms and conditions of the tractor rally were not followed.