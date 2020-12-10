Farmers have rejected the draft proposal by the central government and the strategy will be more aggressive. The farmer union leaders said that there will be sit-ins at BJP offices and protest demonstrations will be held in many parts of the country on December 14.

Farmers have rejected the draft proposal by the central government and the strategy will be more aggressive. Demanding total recall of the three laws, several farmer unions had decided to intensify their agitation against the farm laws. Farmers called a Pan-India bandh on Tuesday stating that they were not satisfied with amendments to the agricultural legislation being proposed by the government. Farmers protests have entered the 15th day on Thursday with demonstrations continuing on Delhi’s Burari Sant Nirankari Samagam ground.

After the meeting with Amit Shah, All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah had told the media that the meeting with the Centre, which was scheduled to take place today, stood cancelled and they will get a proposal from the government on which they will deliberate. The government and farmer unions have held five rounds of talks so far. Several rounds of talks between farmers and the central government remained inconclusive and failed to yield any common grounds.

The farmer union leaders said that there will be sit-ins at BJP offices and protest demonstrations will be held in many parts of the country on December 14. They said that Delhi-Jaipur highway will be blocked on December 12 and added that they are also giving a call to farmers from other parts of the country to reach Delhi. Opposition parties have roped in their support for the call of Bharat Bandh and farmers demands.

Darshan Pal, President of Krantikari Kisan Union at a joint press conference of farmer unions at Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana said that the farmers reject the government’s proposals.