Demanding total recall of the three laws, several farmer unions had decided to intensify their agitation against the farm laws calling for ‘Bharat Bandh’ today. Farmers called this Pan-India bandh stating that they were not satisfied with amendments to the agricultural legislation being proposed by the government. President of the Krantikari Kisan Union said that the bandh will be observed throughout Tuesday, but the ‘chakka jam’ (road blockade) will be on only till 3 pm.

All the talks between the stakeholders and govt have failed to yield any conclusion so far. The farmers have rejected the government’s suggestion so far. The farmers’ unions have been calling for Bharat Bandh on December 8, 2020, and the opposition has now come out in open to support farmers’ demands. CRPF was handling law and order situation in various states, and paramedic staff and doctors were accompanying troops for any medical assistance.

At the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border, Bharatiya Kisan Union President appealed to farmers not to force anyone to observe Bharat Bandh. Rajewal said that people are supporting their movement willingly. Railways have come in support of the bandh. Several Business and Trade unions are backing the call for nationwide total bandh.

The farmers’ agitation has shaken the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws–Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.