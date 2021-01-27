Delhi police made a shocking revelation that over 300 Twitter handles were created from Pakistan from January 13 to 18 to disturb the farmers' tractor rally. According to sources, these Pakistani handles were created to create panic by giving false information.

As Farmers Tractor Rally turned violent and protesters marched to the Red Fort, Delhi police made a shocking revelation that over 300 Twitter handles were created from Pakistan from January 13 to 18 to disturb the farmers’ tractor rally. According to sources, these Pakistani handles were created to create panic by giving false information and cause much more mayhem and chaos. Delhi police Cyber team has been closely keeping strict checks on social media to track miscreants who were trying to create panic.

Farmers’ protest intensifies as groups of farmers were seen indulging in vandalism of public property and targeting police personnel deployed for Republic Day security. In the visuals coming in, the protestors can be seen raising yellow flags at the Red fort. Considering the chaos in the National Capital, the Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered to suspend Internet services in some parts of Delhi-NCR. Over 308 Twitter handles were generated from Pakistan prior to the tractor rally in the National Capital on the same day of India’s 72nd Republic Day to create confusion.

The Delhi Police feared that Pakistan-based terror groups were aiming to create trouble and disrupt the farmers’ tractor rally. The tractor rally had been marred by violence and questions regarding funding have been raised throughout the start of the agitation as similar protests have occurred in major American and Canadian cities. It is feared many outside forces are using this opportunity to flag anti-India slogans and create their own vested agenda.

#WATCH: Broken shards of glass, scattered pieces of paper and vandalised ticket counter seen at the Red Fort in Delhi. A group of protestors climbed to the ramparts of the fort and unfurled flags on January 26. pic.twitter.com/myCOU9QrJK — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

Also Read: iTV Network journalists attacked during farmer stir: NBF condemns attack

Also Read: As violence marks farmers tractor rally; time to probe foreign funding angle & vested interests