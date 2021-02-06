Farmers' bodies will organise a 3-hour 'chakka jam' across the country today, between 12 noon and 3 pm. The farmers protesting at the Capital's border have assured that they will not enter Delhi. Security has been tightened in Delhi-NCR in view of 'Chakka Jam'.

The nationwide farmer-led ‘Chakka Jam’ commenced at noon today. Farmers protesting were seen blocking roads and national highways in cities and towns across the country. Farmers’ bodies will organise a 3-hour ‘chakka jam’ across the country today, between 12 noon and 3 pm. The farmers protesting at the Capital’s border have assured that they will not enter Delhi. Security has been tightened in Delhi-NCR in view of ‘Chakka Jam’ call by farmers. Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary & Reserve Forces deployed in the region. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait spoke to NewsX exclusively about the nationwide ‘Chakka Jam’ which is planned today and added that no farmers have spoken anything wrong about government leaders.

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait had informed there will be three-hour-long ‘chakka jaam’ which will transpire outside Delhi on February 06 but won’t take place in Delhi but everywhere outside Delhi. Ahead of the ‘Chakka Jam’ 12 metro stations in the national capital have been put on alert. Security across the national capital tightened with the deployment of extra forces, putting up multi-layered barricades and barbed wires on the roads ahead of the proposed ‘chakka jam’ by farmer unions who were protesting against the Centre’s farm laws for over two months.

Ahead of the Kisan Andolan Committee (KAC) leader Jagtar Singh Bajwa on Saturday said the ‘Chakka Jaam’ will be peaceful, and it is government’s responsibility to ensure that no anti-social elements create violence. After the mayhem and choas of R’Day Tractor Rally in the National Capital, the government is ensuring with the help of its agencies and security forces to prevent rowdy elements who will be conspiring to create violence.

Govt. of India has a misunderstanding that only Punjab is agitating. Entire country is protesting, farmers from all states are sitting at protest sites. If they still want to turn a blind eye claiming only Punjab is protesting, then one can't do anything:Harsimrat Kaur Badal,SAD

