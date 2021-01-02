As the deadlock between farmers and the centre continues, the protesting farmers have decided to up the ante if their demands are not met in the next meeting on January 4th.

Despite multiple rounds of talks, the deadlock between farmers and the Centre has not met with a peaceful resolution. Continuing the stir at Singhu and Chilla border even amid the biting-cold weather across North India, the farmers have now decided up the ante if the meeting of 4th with the government fails to end the deadlock.

As the farmer protest enters day 37, the farmers unions have warned that if a consensus is not reached by January 4, they will announce dates to shut all shopping malls and petrol pumps in Haryana. All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, in its latest statement, has asserted that the farmers have one demand and that is the repeal of the contention farm laws. The acceptance of two minor issues is a cover of rigidness on repeal.

Meanwhile, the protesting union leaders at Singhu border have said that only five percent of the issues have been discussed so far with the government.

Even as farmer groups remain firm on their demands, i.e repeal of new farm laws and legal MSP guarantee, Union agricultural minister Narendra Singh Tomar has expressed that he is hopeful of a positive outcome on January 4/ When asked if the farmer stir would end by January 4th, he expressed that he cannot say that for sure as he is not an astrologer. He added that whatever decision they arrive at the meeting, will be in the interest of the country and farmers.

