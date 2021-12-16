India’s biggest political conclave of 2021- The India News Manch is being held today in the National Capital, with the who’s who of Indian politics adorning the stage. The mega conclave witnessed the presence of India’s biggest political leaders and voices on one stage

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari joined us for an exclusive interview as part of the conclave.

We first wanted to know the minister’s opinion about the pace seen in recent times in the construction of highways in the country, to which Nitin Gadkari said, “John Kennedy once said, ‘American roads are not good because America is rich, but America is rich because American roads are good.’ Roads bring prosperity. If underdeveloped regions get roads, these areas will see industries come in, and naturally, farm produce will also make its way to the cities.”

Speaking about MSP and surplus agricultural produce in the country, Gadkari said, “For the surplus production of farm produce, our government has decided that farmers won’t just be ‘Annadaatas’ anymore, they will be our ‘Urjaadaata.’” Explaining further, he said, “Our government has decided that our farmers will produce ethanol, they will produce ‘Bio CNG’ and ‘Bio LNG’ from stubble. The most crucial thing to note here is that alternative energy will increase agricultural growth rate.” He also said during the course of conversation, “Because of ethanol, sugarcane production is now profitable for farmers,” said Gadkari.

The transport minister also spoke about the “Petrol vehicle manufacturers like Hyundai, Toyota, Suzuki – that have a combined market share of 70% – have assured me that they are soon launching Flex engines.” A flex engine can run on pure petrol or pure ethanol. He continued, “So now vehicles will run on ethanol produced by farmers and this will strengthen agricultural economy.”