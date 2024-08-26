Farooq Abdullah Announces Seat Sharing Agreement With Congress For Jammu And Kashmir

In a significant political development, Farooq Abdullah has confirmed that negotiations with the Congress party for seat sharing in Jammu and Kashmir have been successfully completed.

Under the agreement, the National Conference (NC) will contest 51 seats, while the Congress will run candidates in 32 seats. Additionally, it has been agreed that there will be a friendly contest in 5 seats, meaning both parties will field candidates against each other without hostility.

The seat-sharing arrangement also allocates one seat each to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Panthers Party.

Congress leader KC Venugopal, who was also present, stated that they will fight together and “form the government” in Jammu and Kashmir.

“BJP is trying to destroy the soul of Jammu and Kashmir. Our INDIA alliance’s main objective is to save the soul of Jammu and Kashmir so that is why Congress and National Conference are coming together to make a government in Jammu and Kashmir which will be totally friendly with the people of J-K. We have done a discussion and entered into a formula which our leaders will share now. We will fight together, we will win J-K. We will form the government in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP on Monday released its first list of candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir elections. The initial list includes 15 candidates, with the party aiming to represent various communities and castes. The list features candidates from both the Jammu and Kashmir regions.

The party subsequently announced its candidate for the Kokernag seat as well. Sources indicate that the BJP has sought to reflect the region’s diverse demographic composition and strengthen its outreach to different communities.

The party has fielded Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi from Pampore, Arshid Bhat from Rajpora, Javed Ahmad Qadri from Shopian, Mohammad Rafiq Wani from Anantnag West, and Syed Wazahat from Anantnag. Veer Saraf is the candidate from Shangus-Anantnag East.

The party has also fielded Sofi Yousuf from Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Tariq Keen from Inderwal, and Salim Bhat from Banihal. Shagun Parihar, the only woman on the list, will contest from Kishtwar.

Additionally, the BJP has fielded Sunil Sharma from Padder-Nagseni, Daleep Singh Parihar from Bhadarwah, Gajay Singh Rana from Doda, Shakti Raj Parihar from Doda West, and Rakesh Thakur from Ramban. Choudhary Roshan Hussain Gujjar will contest from Kokernag.

Upcoming Polls for Jammu and Kashmir Announced