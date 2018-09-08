Farooq Abdullah unleashed a scathing attack on the Modi government and claimed that his party, National Conference, will not only boycott Panchayat elections but also the J&K Assembly and Lok Sabah election if the Centre doesn't clear its stand on Article 35A and Article 370.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah unleashed a scathing attack on the Modi government and claimed that his party, National Conference, will not only boycott Panchayat elections but also the J&K Assembly and Lok Sabah election if the Centre doesn’t clear its stand on Article 35A and Article 370. The following threat by Farooq Abdullah comes just a few days after his party had announced that they will be boycotting the upcoming local body elections. Speaking at an event in Srinagar, Abdullah said the Modi government should work in such a manner that it benefits the people of Kashmir. He added that there are people with vested interests in India and Pakistan who do not want the peace to prevail between two countries.

During the event, Farooq Abdullah also expressed his views about the recent visit by Navjot Singh Sidhu to Pakistan and said that the manner, in which the matter was showcased, shows that there are some elements who do not want good relations between India and Pakistan.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Farooq Abdullah said that a Muslim man has never asked a Hindu or a Christian to change the way they practice religion. He stated that there are some elements who stop Muslims from offerings namaz in open. He further claimed that if people want to save the nation, they must respect all the religions equally.

Article 35A is the section that bars non-Kashmiris from purchasing a piece of land in Jammu and Kashmir. The following article has been challenged several times at the Supreme Court. Article 370 is an extension of Article 35A that allows the state to have its own Constitution, flag and also handle its own laws.

