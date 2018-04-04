After former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi anti-India remark where he invoked the Kashmir issue, Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has now spoken about the controversy and it seems that the former chief minister and head of National Conference (NC) is defending the Pakistani cricketer.

"Everybody has condemned the killings in Kashmir. Every nation is condemning the killing, the killing must stop," Farooq Abdullah said

Meanwhile, giving his response on the Shahid Afridi anti-Indian remarks, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has slammed the former Pakistani cricketer saying, “What he has tweeted is absolutely ridiculous. Everybody knows what kind of proxy war is going on in Kashmir. The Indian Authorities are managing their responsibilities well.” Madhur Bhandarkar had earlier on Tuesday also hit out at Shahid Afridi on Twitter and said, “Don’t fall 4 bogus propaganda @SAfridiOfficial the Indian Authorities are managing their responsibilities well, Pakistan needs to stop their interference and terrorist activities. The international Agencies have already condemned Pak for its terror supporting role.”

Everybody has condemned the killings in Kashmir. Every nation is condemning the killing, the killing must stop: Farooq Abdullah, former J&K CM on Shahid Afridi's tweet pic.twitter.com/hSzKvkhHlx — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018

Don't fall 4 bogus propaganda @SAfridiOfficial the Indian Authorities are managing their responsiblities well, Pakistan needs to stop their interference and terrorist activities.The international Agencies have already condemned Pak for its terror supporting role. — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) April 3, 2018

Shahid Afridi on Tuesday raked a controversy after he made anti-India remarks saying, “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self-determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?” It was Afridi’s this comment that triggered the social media storm against him on microblogging site Twitter.

Shahid Afridi was severely trolled on Twitter when he compared called terrorists innocent and blamed India for killing civilians. Afridi posted about the ongoing tension in Kashmir valley. The former cricketer also targeted United Nations and other international bodies for not interfering in the matter.

