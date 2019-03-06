Farooq Abdullah demands proof of 300 terrorists killed in February 26 air strikes: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah asked for proof into the killing of 300 terrorists on February 26 pre-dawn strikes deep inside Pakistan. He asked where is the proof of what BJP president Amit says about the number of terrorists killed?

Farooq Abdullah demands proof of 300 terrorists killed in February 26 air strikes: National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday raised questions over the air strikes that were carried on Jaish-e-Mohhamad terror camps in Balakot, last month. He asked for proof into the killing of 300 terrorists on February 26 pre-dawn strikes deep inside Pakistan. He asked where is the proof of what BJP president Amit says about the number of terrorists killed? He said that those posing questions to the government, are referred anti-national, adding that the time has come people should ask questions.

Abdullah’s remarks came at a time when the leaders of opposition parties have grilled BJP-led government over the strikes. Before National Conference leader, former union minister Kabil Sibal, Congress minister Navjot Sigh Sidhu and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav doubted the strikes.

Farooq Abdullah, National Conference, on #AirStrike in Balakot: We have shot one of their planes? Where is the proof of what Amit Shah says, ‘300 people died’? If you ask, you are against the country. Time has come that you should ask questions. pic.twitter.com/UsxS5VWdiR — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019

Asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide proof, Congress leader Sibal had said that the international media has reported no loss was inflicted on terrorists in Balakot.

Another Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu called air strikes as an election gimmick. He cautioned the government to not politicise the armed forces of the country.

Samajwadi Party president Yadav also questioned the government over air strikes. He said that people in the country must know the truth about the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) strikes.

After several opposition leaders accused the government of politicising the sacrifices of armed forces, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that elections have no relationship with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the country.

While Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that those who are interested to count the number of terrorists killed, should go to Balakot.

