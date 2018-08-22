The Kashmiri leader faced massive protests during the Eid prayers in Srinagar. The following protest took place after a video of National Conference’s (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai went viral on social media. The following video drew criticism and protests at Hazratbal Mosque, Srinagar while several had gathered to offer Eid prayers.

Just a few days after former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah chanted Bharat Mata Ki Jai at former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s prayer meet in Delhi, the Kashmiri leader faced massive protests during the Eid prayers in Srinagar. The following protest took place after a video of National Conference’s (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai went viral on social media. The following video drew criticism and protests at Hazratbal Mosque, Srinagar while several had gathered to offer Eid prayers.

According to several people present at the Mosque, before offering Eid prayers, Imam started talking about Article 35-A and at the same time NC leader Farooq Abdullah walked into the Mosque. The crowd present at the spot expressed displeasure over Abdullah presence and further demanded his exit from the Mosque before Eid prayers were offered.

Surrendering to the demands of the crowd, Farooq Abdullah stood up and started to leave. In the video that went viral on social media, several people present at the mosque held their shoes in their hands and started chanting Shame Shame.

The following development comes to light a few days after Abdullah said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the king of everyone’s heart. Addressing the all-party prayer meet, Abdullah ended his speech by raising Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans. He further added that Vajpayee never judged people on the basis of their caste, religion and language.

In the video below, he can be heard chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai

#WATCH: Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah says 'Agar Atal ko yaad rakhna hai to uss desh ko banao jismein prem itna ho ki dunia jhukne aa jaaye iss desh ke saamne ki ye desh hai jo prem baant'ta hai. Wo prem baantiye, wahi hamari sabse badi shradhhanajli hogi #AtalBihariVajpaee ko.' pic.twitter.com/MYbhVArRsA — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2018

The following video captures the protest which Farooq Abdullah faced Today while offering Eid prayers in Srinagar:

