Vinay Katiyar on Wednesday had stirred a controversy by saying that Muslims should not stay in India and suggested that they should move to Pakistan or Bangladesh. The 63-year-old founder-president of Bajrang Dal went on saying that Muslims divided India on the grounds of the population and there is no need for them to stay in India.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Thursday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vinay Katiyar for his remarks that all Muslims should go to Pakistan. He said Katiyar makes such comments on an everyday basis and we should not pay heed to it. The National Conference (NC) chief said those who make such comments incite violence. “As far as Katiyar Sahab is concerned, he makes such remarks on a daily basis. He daily says that Muslims should leave this country. Is this (India) his father’s nation? India is my nation, your nation-it’s everyone’s country,” ANI quoted Abdullah as saying. Abdullah further said that no religion teaches violence and those who try to make such statements are trying to spread hate in the country.

#WATCH 'Kya ye Katiyar ke baap ka desh hai? Ye hum sab ka desh hai', says Farooq Abdullah on Vinay Katiyar's comment pic.twitter.com/de30EMc9CM — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2018

Vinay Katiyar on Wednesday had stirred a controversy by saying that Muslims should not stay in India and suggested that they should move to Pakistan or Bangladesh. The 63-year-old founder-president of Bajrang Dal went on saying that Muslims divided India on the grounds of the population and there is no need for them to stay in India. “They divided India on the grounds of the population, so what is the need for them to stay in India? They were provided their own portion of land. What are Muslims doing in India anyway; they should go and live in Bangladesh or Pakistan.”

Katiyar was replying to All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi’s demand of prosecuting those who call Indian Muslims ‘Pakistani’. The BJP MP said there should also be a bill that punishes those who do not respect Vande Matram, those who insult the national flag and those who hoist the Pakistani flag.