Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said his party National Conference will not participate in upcoming local body polls. The statement by National Conference leader comes in the wake of protests against the legal challenge to Article 35A, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir residents.

Earlier, Mehbooba Mufti’s Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party had criticised the Assistant Solicitor General’s stand-in the Supreme Court.

It comes days after the Supreme Court adjourned Article 35A matter till January 2019 the second week after a request from the Jammu and Kashmir Government to adjourn in view of preparations for Panchayat and Municipal polls in the state.

