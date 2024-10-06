Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 7, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Farooq Abdullah Praises PDP’s Potential Shift Towards Cong-NC Alliance

Farooq Abdullah expressed confidence that the Congress-NC alliance will form a majority government in Jammu and Kashmir, celebrating the PDP's readiness to join them to keep the BJP out of power.

Farooq Abdullah Praises PDP’s Potential Shift Towards Cong-NC Alliance

Exuding confidence that the Congress-NC alliance would come to power in Jammu and Kashmir with a “majority,” National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that it is a “great thing” that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is ready to join them.

When asked about the PDP leader’s remarks indicating that the party is prepared to join the Congress-NC alliance to keep the BJP out of power, he told ANI, “Congratulations to them, this is a great thing. We are all on the same track. Nafrat ko hume khatam karna hai, aur Jammu and Kashmir ko ikhate rakhna hai” (we need to end the hatred and keep Jammu and Kashmir united).

Farooq Abdullah, however, refused to comment on the exit polls and stated that on October 8, when the counting for the assembly polls is due, the results will be clear. “On October 8, all the results will be in front of you; the boxes will be opened, and we will know who stands where. But I do know this much: the Congress-NC alliance would be forming the government with a majority,” he said.

MUST READ: BJP’s Election Strategy: Tarun Chugh On Winning Haryana And J-K

Earlier on Saturday, PDP candidate from the Lal Chowk Assembly seat, Zuhaib Yousuf Mir, hinted that they might join the Congress-NC alliance to keep the BJP out of power, stating that they are ready to take any step to save the identity of Kashmir. He said, “As far as we are concerned, exit polls are not a serious activity but a time-pass activity. The PDP is confident that it will be an indispensable and important part of the secular government that will form in J-K. The PDP will have an important role in forming any secular government. We had said that we are ready to take any step to save the identity of Kashmir, but for this, it is important that we formulate a secular government, a government against the BJP, not with them.”

Various exit polls have predicted the Congress-NC alliance to be ahead in a tight race. According to TV-Today C-voter projections, the NC-Congress alliance is likely to win 40-48 seats, while the BJP can win 27-32. The former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti-led People’s Democratic Party is likely to win 6-12 seats, whereas others can win 6-11. As per Dainik Bhaskar’s projection, the NC-Congress alliance can win seats ranging from 35-40. The BJP can win 20-25 seats, the PDP 4-7, while others can win 12-18 seats.

The People Pulse survey has predicted 46-50 seats for the NC-Congress alliance and 23-27 for the BJP. According to them, the PDP can win 7-11, whereas others can win 4-6 seats. The Gulistan News projection on Republic TV estimated 28-30 seats for the National Conference, 3-6 seats for the Congress, 5-7 seats for the PDP, and 8-16 seats for other parties and independents.

ALSO READ: Gwalior’s Historic Day: First T20 Match And New MEMU Train Initiative

Filed under

Farooq Abdullah J&K political developments Jammu and Kashmir politics PDP joining alliance political alliance 2024

Also Read

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports Rajat

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox