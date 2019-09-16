Farooq Abdullah, a three-time chief minister, has been charged under the Public Safety Act that was introduced by his father Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1970s' to prevent timber smuggling in the state.

Who will forget Farooq Abdullah, the octagenarian white-haired Kashmiri leader who is popular in the political circles of Delhi for his jugular vein? The National Conference (NC) chief and three-time chief minister, who always termed Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India in his speeches, was finally put behind the bars after he was charged under the controversial Public Safety Act (PSA) for objecting the abrogation of Article 370. The ‘draconian law’ even allowed the security agencies to detain Farooq Abdullah under the same law that was introduced by none other than his father. The matter didn’t end there. Abdullah’s house in Srinagar, where he has been kept under house arrest since August 5, was declared a temporary jail by Supreme Court through an order. Isn’t it ironic?

The controversial law allows detention of any individual without fair trial for up to a period of two years. Though the minimum time to detain a person under the PSA is three months, no detainee has been so lucky to escape the claws of the brutal law within the mentioned time frame.

It is a matter of pity that the law, which was used against terrorists, separatists or stone-pelters, has been used against a mainstream politician, an MP and a three-time chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah’s father Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, who had brought the law in 1978 basically to prevent timber smuggling in the state, wouldn’t have thought in weirdest imagination that it would be used against his son one day.

For the past four decades, Farooq and his family had been instrumental in tying Kashmir’s lot with New Delhi. It was basically his father Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah who brought Kashmiris under the Indian union when the last king of Jammu and Kashmir Maharaja Hari Singh acceded to India in 1947 following a tribal incursion from Pakistan. It was Sheikh Abdullah, who visited New Delhi to grant Jammu and Kashmir “special status” under Article 370 of the Constitution. Since then, Sheikh Abdullah is blamed for persuading Kashmiris to join India against Pakistan and blamed for the conflict over the state by the valley people.

However, imprisoning veteran politicians and removing special status has changed the political narrative in Kashmir. New Delhi has now demolished the basis of the veteran leader’s political ideology and standing.

The same has been done to former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and also to separatist-turned-politician Sajad Lone and Shah Faesal — two influential new entrants to the state’s political scene. By detaining mainstream leaders and thousands of others across the state, the Centre has further humiliated them.

After the revocation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories, the Centre has snapped all ties with the Valley with India politically and emotionally. Now the ball lies in the court of the Centre to win the heart of Kashmiris vis-a-vis against the growing resentment against India. Let peace and harmony reign supreme in the Valley.

