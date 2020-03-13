Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was released from detention after 7 months. Abdullah was locked since the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah standing outside his house after being released

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and patriarch of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC), Farooq Abdullah, who was locked at his own residence in Gupkar by the Government since the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, was released on Friday, March 13, after a period of 7 months. Addressing the media outside his residence, Farooq Abdullah said he is free now. Thanking the government and people of the country for immense support, 82-year-old Abdullah said he is am grateful to the people who raised voice and prayed for his freedom.

He further said that freedom would be complete once all other detained leaders including former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah would be out. He demanded quick actions from the Government to release all the detained leaders.

Abdullah was released hours after the Jammu and Kashmir administration revoked the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against him which was imposed on September 15 after a MDMK leader Vaiko who claimed that NC leader was detained illegally.

Srinagar: National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah released from detention pic.twitter.com/eUgs3pH8y8 — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020

Farooq Abdullah, a five-time parliamentarian and a member of the present Lok Sabha, became the first Chief Minister against whom the Public Safety Act (PSA) was imposed.

Earlier, on orders of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several Jammu and Kashmir leaders were taken into custody before the Home Minister tabled the bill to scrape Article 370 on August 5.

Soon after Farooq Abdullah’s release, the National Conference, in a tweet, welcomed the government’s decision and said that other leaders should also be released at the earliest.

